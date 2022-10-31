Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Kalantari-Johnson would bring crucial female voice to board of supervisors

Election 2022: Santa Cruz County

To the editor:

Did you know that the science behind “Keep Tahoe Blue” bumper stickers has Santa Cruz roots? We are the women of 2NDNATURE, a stormwater compliance software company based in Santa Cruz, and we developed many of the tools used in Tahoe to show the environmental benefits of land management decisions. I (Nicole) was recently awarded the Titan of Tech award for protecting our local waterways and being a change leader in the tech industry. According to AnitaB.org, women make up 28.8% of the tech workforce.

Tech isn’t the only place lacking female representation.

Santa Cruz County hasn’t seen a woman on the board of supervisors in a decade. That is why we support Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for District 3 Supervisor, another woman making waves in a male-dominated space. Shebreh brings experience, knowledge and passion to our community and represents a voice that has been missing for far too long.

Nicole Beck, Ph.D., CEO of 2NDNATURE
Maggie Mathias, chief product officer of 2NDNATURE
Santa Cruz

