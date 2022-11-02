Letter to the editor: I’m a mom and the founder of several family advocacy groups and I support Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

As the mom of three children and a founder of several family advocacy groups, I know we need leaders who will address the root causes of childhood adversity. That’s why I’m supporting Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz County Supervisor.

Shebreh is a driving force behind a countywide movement that centers children and their families in decision-making. Specifically she has:

supported the Thrive by Three early childhood fund and launch of the Nurse Family Partnership.

backed the dedicated Santa Cruz City Children’s Fund.

led the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which has experienced a 61% reduction in youth homelessness in just three years.

And so much more.

I know Shebreh will be an effective supervisor because she’s already providing critical leadership for our safety net — a primary function of the county. Shebreh builds bridges, unites voices, delivers results and, as a mom herself, understands the importance of investing in our kids.

Allison Guevara

Santa Cruz