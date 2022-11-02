Letter to the editor: I’m a mom and the founder of several family advocacy groups and I support Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.
To the editor:
As the mom of three children and a founder of several family advocacy groups, I know we need leaders who will address the root causes of childhood adversity. That’s why I’m supporting Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz County Supervisor.
Shebreh is a driving force behind a countywide movement that centers children and their families in decision-making. Specifically she has:
- supported the Thrive by Three early childhood fund and launch of the Nurse Family Partnership.
- backed the dedicated Santa Cruz City Children’s Fund.
- led the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which has experienced a 61% reduction in youth homelessness in just three years.
And so much more.
I know Shebreh will be an effective supervisor because she’s already providing critical leadership for our safety net — a primary function of the county. Shebreh builds bridges, unites voices, delivers results and, as a mom herself, understands the importance of investing in our kids.
Allison Guevara
Santa Cruz