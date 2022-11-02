Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: I’m a mom and the founder of several family advocacy groups and I support Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson

Share
Election 2022: Santa Cruz County

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

As the mom of three children and a founder of several family advocacy groups, I know we need leaders who will address the root causes of childhood adversity. That’s why I’m supporting Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz County Supervisor.

Shebreh is a driving force behind a countywide movement that centers children and their families in decision-making. Specifically she has:

  • supported the Thrive by Three early childhood fund and launch of the Nurse Family Partnership.
  • backed the dedicated Santa Cruz City Children’s Fund.
  • led the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which has experienced a 61% reduction in youth homelessness in just three years.

And so much more.

I know Shebreh will be an effective supervisor because she’s already providing critical leadership for our safety net — a primary function of the county. Shebreh builds bridges, unites voices, delivers results and, as a mom herself, understands the importance of investing in our kids.

Allison Guevara
Santa Cruz

Letters to the EditorCommunity VoicesLetters to the Editor

More from Community Voices

Read more in opinion