Letter to the editor: Why don’t we go back to the managed camp plan for those without homes?

To the editor:

Since there is not enough room at the Armory to shelter everyone from the park, I’m wondering why we don’t go back to the managed camp? Not only was it declared successful and a good example of what should be done, but it was a nice place to be. I live one block away and I visited twice to drop off donations. It was clean and friendly and an easy place for service providers to come to, like the laundry and shower vans.

I think we should go back to doing the thing that worked.

Thanks for listening.

Tai Miller

Santa Cruz