Letter to the editor: Distracted driving is making it hard to drive in California

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

With regard to the recent opinion piece about distracted drivers ... it’s not just that writer experiencing it. I’ve been luckier in that my car hasn’t been rear-ended, but that’s only because I drive extra defensively! I start tapping on the brakes when I see brake lights ahead or any other reason that might cause the potentially distracted driver tailgating me to hit my car.

Tailgating is epidemic! It is no longer fun to drive in California.

Sandra Cohen

Santa Cruz