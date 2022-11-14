Letter to the editor: Add speeding and not stopping at stop signs to traffic woes

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.
To the editor:
Thank you, Jeanette, for your distracted driving story.
May I add speeding and not stopping at stop signs through NEIGHBORHOODS on your way home?
Today, I endured 2.5 hours of nonstop traffic on Melrose Avenue between Morrissey Boulevard and Trevethan Avenue, where Morrissey, Soquel Avenue and Highway 1 were impacted.
Respect the neighbors who are already around when you are (trying) to get to your house.
Thank you.
Karen Poret
Eastside Santa Cruz