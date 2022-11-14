Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Add speeding and not stopping at stop signs to traffic woes

Share

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

Thank you, Jeanette, for your distracted driving story.

May I add speeding and not stopping at stop signs through NEIGHBORHOODS on your way home?

Today, I endured 2.5 hours of nonstop traffic on Melrose Avenue between Morrissey Boulevard and Trevethan Avenue, where Morrissey, Soquel Avenue and Highway 1 were impacted.

Respect the neighbors who are already around when you are (trying) to get to your house.

Thank you.

Karen Poret
Eastside Santa Cruz

Letters to the EditorCommunity VoicesLetters to the Editor

More from Community Voices

Read more in opinion