What a damn shame to demolish the Circle Church

To the editor:

To think of the Circle Church being demolished is gut-wrenching to us locals who were brought up around this iconic building. We have seen weddings, church services, baptisms, memorials, child care, schooling and more happenings at this wonderful site.

To think our council could let this place be converted to housing when the building could once again serve the Westside community instead of a dozen and a half homeowners is a travesty.

I realize the building itself is non-historical, but the site certainly is. With all that is happening in the downtown, including new housing units, the old Garfield building would still be better utilized as a community center for events and general purposes.

What a damned shame to let it be wasted.

Frank Ricci Jr.

Corralitos