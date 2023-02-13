Why don’t engineers tackle basic Highway 1 traffic issues?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

It seems to me all the past and present efforts to alleviate the nightmarish traffic during the commute on Highway 1 are counterproductive.

The engineering designs and ideas just don’t make sense to me, an untrained, frustrated highway user. The real problems seem to be the short acceleration lane at southbound Soquel Drive and the southbound on-ramp at 41st Avenue and, a few thousand feet later, the on-ramp/off-ramp at Bay/Porter.

Why don’t the engineers tackle these chokepoints before further widening, which might not help anyway? Anyone who drives this route enough can see these locations, along with every too-short on-ramp are to blame for the slowdowns caused by merging traffic.

Frank Rimicci

Corralitos