Thank you, Rio del Mar firefighters

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

Thank you doesn’t begin to express my appreciation to Central Fire’s Rio Del Mar station firefighters who came to our rescue after a 170-foot eucalyptus tree crashed through our home in the middle of the night. During the worst of the January storms, in pitch-black darkness, with multiple trees blocking their truck and live power lines littering the roadway, they carried their equipment to rescue us. They even carried my 80-pound dog down a ladder from the second floor.

All of you are amazing and put yourselves at risk to help strangers (and animals) every day. Bless you and your families (who share you, even though they know what you do). My gratitude knows no bounds!

Thank you.

Nicole Dennis

La Selva Beach