Losing the Seacliff pier felt like a gut punch

To the editor:

I just read your article regarding the demolition of the pier at Seacliff State Beach. It felt like a total gut punch.

I grew up in the 1960s camping at Seacliff with my grandparents. It has been a rallying point for the past 60 years. It was hard enough when the ship broke apart a few years ago, but this just feels like a part of my life has been ripped away. I will only have pictures and memories of the family reunions spent there and camping as a kid. I was looking forward to camping there this year with my grandchildren. What’s next, the Boardwalk?

Greg Ables

Roseville