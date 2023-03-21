Letter to the editor: Law-and-order response to homelessness? I want no part of it.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

I am writing in response to an email I received regarding a new “law and order” approach to homelessness in Santa Cruz. Is this to be the new normal? Because if this city is going the way of the Republican-led states, I want no part in it.

Food Not Bombs, where good-hearted people are feeding those who are food-deprived, is now on the chopping block, or maybe it’s already gone. Every time I’ve driven by there it has done my heart good to see it. Where is our humanity? Our empathy?

Law-and-order approach to homelessness? I find it disheartening and frankly appalling that anyone would complain about people who need food receiving it. I am frightened by our lack of humanity. Law and order cannot be applied to situations of homelessness. We are better than this.

Nikki Broadwell

Aptos