Letter to the editor: Of course new buildings will change the Santa Cruz vibe

To the editor:
My opinion of all the new buildings being built is: overkill. Of course it’s gonna change the Santa Cruz vibe. Things already have been changing drastically with all of the homelessness.
It’s a shame that’s it’s come to this and I wish there was a better solution other than to crowd Santa Cruz with a huge cluster of buildings just like any other city!
We were once different, unique.
Robin Zavala
Santa Cruz