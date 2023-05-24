Letter to the editor: Of course new buildings will change the Santa Cruz vibe

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

My opinion of all the new buildings being built is: overkill. Of course it’s gonna change the Santa Cruz vibe. Things already have been changing drastically with all of the homelessness.

It’s a shame that’s it’s come to this and I wish there was a better solution other than to crowd Santa Cruz with a huge cluster of buildings just like any other city!

We were once different, unique.

Robin Zavala

Santa Cruz