Letter to the editor: Hate and intolerance have no place in Santa Cruz

To the editor:

Here we go again … more hate and intolerance in our community. Now Pride flags have been stolen in Capitola. This follows a July 4th noose found near the clock tower in downtown Santa Cruz and a birthday party for Hitler at UCSC .

Following recent antisemitic events in our community, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Santa Cruz County (UUFSCC) developed a statement in solidarity with marginalized groups in our community to condemn hate speech and xenophobia. We recommit ourselves to principled actions that uphold the inherent worth and dignity of all people.

Words of solidarity can feel inadequate in the face of hatred and violence in our communities. Yet, through this small action, we remind ourselves and others of the power of our voices and our strength when we are connected. We call on all people — especially those who are in faith communities, to side with love and for our entire community to deepen our practices of compassion and hope.

Teri Wiss

UUFSCC justice team

Santa Cruz