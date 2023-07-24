Letter to the Editor: Otter 841, where are you?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

I recently met Santa Cruz Poet Laureate Farnaz Fatemi. After our meeting, I was inspired and produced this prose-poem about 841, the otter who has received international attention for riding on surfboards.

Here it is.

Otter 841

Where are you now?

Swimming in your native habitat

Born into captivity, now free

Active, “aggressive,” curious, and raising hell

Trying to be human

Toying with surfboards and people

You’ve given us a lot to talk about

Now go do your job, eat crabs and sea urchins

Keep the kelp alive

Swim, dive, swim

Sena Dolowich

La Selva Beach

