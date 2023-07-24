Letter to the Editor: Otter 841, where are you?
To the editor:
I recently met Santa Cruz Poet Laureate Farnaz Fatemi. After our meeting, I was inspired and produced this prose-poem about 841, the otter who has received international attention for riding on surfboards.
Here it is.
Otter 841
Where are you now?
Swimming in your native habitat
Born into captivity, now free
Active, “aggressive,” curious, and raising hell
Trying to be human
Toying with surfboards and people
You’ve given us a lot to talk about
Now go do your job, eat crabs and sea urchins
Keep the kelp alive
Swim, dive, swim
Sena Dolowich
La Selva Beach