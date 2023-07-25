Letter to the editor: Let’s please stop working against the rail

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

There’s a very small special interest group working hard to prevent rail service in Santa Cruz county. They are motivated to write frequent letters and opinions to the news and social media despite an overwhelming rejection of Measure D last year.

Santa Cruz voters turned down their plan to remove the rail tracks by 73%. Why are they continuing to push this short-sighted agenda so hard when a clear majority of Santa Cruz residents said build the trail and keep the rail?

The continuing letters and posts advocating track removal and trail-only are from a small group trying to obscure the fact that most of us want both a safe wide trail and great passenger rail service.

Russell Weisz

Santa Cruz