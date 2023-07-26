Letter to the editor: Change Cabrillo’s name -- I apologize for my godawful forebearers

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

﻿I am admittedly a descendant of the

“dominant” colonial “class.”

Of course I feel the itch to apologize for my godawful forebearers.

Of course I ache for the righting of wrongs.

Of course I cringe at the violent actions of “entitlement.”

And although I only speculate on the crimes of my marauding and misguided

“pro”genitors, I do know what a buck means.

Please let the name change live on our universal and local lips until it becomes common knowledge. And find a way to lighten the load of some who have born the weight of so much ignorance.

Sorry.

Sitah Cummings

Bonny Doon

