Letter to the editor: Change Cabrillo’s name -- I apologize for my godawful forebearers
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.
To the editor:
I am admittedly a descendant of the
“dominant” colonial “class.”
Of course I feel the itch to apologize for my godawful forebearers.
Of course I ache for the righting of wrongs.
Of course I cringe at the violent actions of “entitlement.”
And although I only speculate on the crimes of my marauding and misguided
“pro”genitors, I do know what a buck means.
Please let the name change live on our universal and local lips until it becomes common knowledge. And find a way to lighten the load of some who have born the weight of so much ignorance.
Sorry.
Sitah Cummings
Bonny Doon