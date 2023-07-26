Letter to the editor: Let’s not neglect the big picture on Cabrillo name change

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

The ongoing debate about Cabrillo’s possible name change neglects the big picture.

How do we care for our community and each other? What kind of people do we want to be? Is it better to work on improving our own character or on tearing down the character of others? Are we better and stronger when we are humble and acknowledge our flaws, or when we are self-righteous and demand purity?

As the bard wrote “Ah, but I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.”

Sue Holt

Santa Cruz