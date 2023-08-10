Letter to the editor: Let’s bend toward justice and change the Cabrillo name
To the editor:
I was not selected when I applied to be on the citizens committee, but I have closely followed the saga of changing the name of our local community college.
Weighing the inconvenience of the name change — particularly when the possibility of the financial cost could be as low as $136,000, and that from donations, not taxpayer funds — against continuing to honor a conquistador and slave owner in the name of a public institute of higher learning, is baffling.
Have we no responsibility to bend the arc of history toward justice? To engage in actual educating?
And through the act of making a name change demonstrate at least this small, simple reparation to the victims of Cabrillo/Cabrilho?
It is the honorable thing to do.
Maureen O’Connell
Davenport