Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: ‘I think Juan Cabrillo was only exploring’ — don’t change school’s name

Share

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

I was the first person to receive an associate degree in journalism from Cabrillo College and it says so on my diploma! Does this mean I, and everyone else who has a Cabrillo College diploma, is going to receive a new one with the new name on it? This scenario is a bit absurd, but you get my drift.

I think Juan Cabrillo was only exploring, not planning the demise of the Indigenous people across the country. Others, like everyone, had a hand in this shameful act! Don’t change the name — if not for the history of the Ohlone tribes but for the history of former Cabrillo College students.

Dave Hack,
Santa Cruz

Letters to the EditorCommunity VoicesCabrillo CollegeLetters to the EditorCabrillo College renaming

More from Community Voices

Read more in opinion