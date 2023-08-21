Letter to the editor: ‘I think Juan Cabrillo was only exploring’ — don’t change school’s name

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

I was the first person to receive an associate degree in journalism from Cabrillo College and it says so on my diploma! Does this mean I, and everyone else who has a Cabrillo College diploma, is going to receive a new one with the new name on it? This scenario is a bit absurd, but you get my drift.

I think Juan Cabrillo was only exploring, not planning the demise of the Indigenous people across the country. Others, like everyone, had a hand in this shameful act! Don’t change the name — if not for the history of the Ohlone tribes but for the history of former Cabrillo College students.

Dave Hack,

Santa Cruz