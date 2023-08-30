Letter to the editor: Pickleball is like surfing — not welcoming to newbies

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

Many years ago a friend from work told me he was learning to surf. When asked about where he surfed, he said he drove across the city and north to surfing spots where he felt accepted. His home was on the Eastside, but the surfers at the well-known spots let him know in no uncertain terms that a learner was not welcome.

Today it is pickleball. The “regulars” let the learners and outsiders know in no uncertain terms that they are not welcome.

Johanna Bowen

Live Oak