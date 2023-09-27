Letter to the editor: Tell the city council to stop approving large homes in Seabright

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

On Oct. 10 at the Santa Cruz City Council meeting, the council will hear an appeal regarding a large home design permit that was issued for a proposed dwelling in our (supposedly) R-1 single-family-home zoned neighborhood.

The permit for 925 Windsor St. was approved, despite objections from over 70 neighbors with deep concerns that it fails to adequately meet Santa Cruz’s large-home code (§24.08.450, §24.08.430) guidelines. These guidelines are intended to protect single-family neighborhoods from visually dominant, obtrusive developments, out of character in size, scale, architecture and privacy with the existing neighborhood.

Its 28-foot height, 3,570-square-foot size and 1,737-foot second story dwarf all surrounding homes. Its two 22-inch-deep second-story insets are insufficient in number, depth and length to adequately interrupt its massive, long, tall walls.

Approval of dwellings that fail to meet large-home codes invites replacement of existing smaller homes with dwellings grossly out of character in size, architecture and scale with the homes in existing single-family neighborhoods. Over time, this threatens to transform not just our Seabright single-family neighborhood, but all existing single-family neighborhoods from that of relatively quiet, private, sun- and sky-view-rich environs into large-scale, urban-style environs.

All city residents may attend or write letters to voice their concerns.

Dorie Melville

Santa Cruz