Letter to the editor: The Community Action Board denounces hate groups in Watsonville

To the editor:

The Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. (CAB) — which has worked for almost 60 years to eliminate poverty and create social change through advocacy and essential services — joins 40-plus organizations to denounce hate groups currently organizing in Watsonville. CAB abhors the tactic of dividing communities by pitting one vulnerable group against another. We support inclusion and the celebration of our wonderfully diverse community.

Excerpts from CAB’s Equity Policy Statement demonstrate our commitment to equity:

CAB strongly opposes the discrimination, exclusion, exploitation, stigmatization, harassment, and criminalization of people based on their race, class, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, religion, language, immigration status, or other elements of identity.

CAB supports and celebrates the inclusion and uplifting of voices from vulnerable demographics and life experiences. This also includes acknowledging intersectionality, or how different conditions or elements of identity may overlap to create unique perspectives, vulnerabilities and strengths.

We encourage everyone to voice commitment and take action to create an equitable and inclusive community for all.

CAB Board of Directors

MaríaElena De La Garza, executive director

Watsonville