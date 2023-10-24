Letter to the editor: New Leaf needs to reconsider policies that are not community-friendly

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

Since New Leaf stores are expanding, I hope they reconsider their policies that are not community-friendly and have been started in only the past year. Here are some:

1. No longer allowing consumers to write checks.

2. Reducing the senior discount from seven days to two days when one-third of people in our Santa Cruz community are seniors. This really discouraged seniors from shopping there since prices are already high.

3. Replacing many of checkout lines staffed by community members with machines or self-check-out machines. This policy does not support hiring from the community, which your ads state are a reason to expand to two new stores.

Please rethink how best to serve our communities.

Karen Scott

Santa Cruz