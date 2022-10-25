I’m not a career politician. I will work to restore balance for businesses and families.

Lookout: Please tell readers why they should vote for you. What specifically and concisely sets you apart from your opponent?

I’m running for state Assembly to be a leader who listens.

Community Voices Election 2022 Community Voices is bringing you the direct voices of the candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, those who want to represent you. We will also bring you the voices of those supporting and opposing local ballot initiatives.



It’s one of the most fundamental parts of Lookout’s role in democracy, and one we all prize more deeply as we witness the widening assaults on democracy across the country and the world.



We believe this will help you stay informed and make important choices about who you want to represent you and what issues matter to our community. Our Election 2022 page brings together all of Lookout’s current coverage.



We have done our best to be rigorously fair and to contact everyone running and give them an opportunity to present their views. If candidates are not in our pages, it is because they chose not to respond to our requests.



Other pieces of our coverage include our upcoming candidate forums , our letters to the editor and, in coming weeks, our endorsements. You can sign up to receive election news via text and text us your question here , and email us questions at elections@lookoutlocal.com.



Stay tuned. We have lots of election action ahead.



We look forward to your participation.

I’m not running on a state party platform or national political agendas. I’m running to restore balance and common sense and help businesses and families on the Central Coast navigate uncertain times.

We need housing solutions.

Instead, Sacramento delivers hollow ideology, while tying the hands of the builders, developers and realtors who could make a difference. Gig workers need flexibility to adjust to the changing economy. Instead, legislators moved to tax and abolish independent contractors. Our children desperately need more tools and options to catch up from the pandemic. Instead, legislators debate political curricula and push money out of classrooms.

I look at this election and I see a reckoning. Californians are tired of being a blank check for radical ideologies. Leaders shouldn’t try out the rhetoric of the day and demand you pay for it. I’m not running on any agendas.

I am a leader who listens, and I want to listen to you.

I’ve had two decades of public service experience, working in nonprofits, government appointments and small businesses. I reached across the aisle during my public service to help families, improve the justice system and get more done.

That’s what sets me apart from my opponent.

I’ll take that same spirit to Sacramento to advocate for you and your family and get more done for the Central Coast.

Lookout: Please focus on the single most important issue to you right now and how, if elected, you will address it. Be as specific as space allows.

Answer: Economic recovery.

My top issue is helping our region recover economically from COVID-19.

Even before the pandemic, the Central Coast was facing a prospect of jobs that failed to provide families with resources they needed to afford housing and the cost of living. This burden was pushing many out of the region and even out of the state.

Now, as we continue to rebuild from COVID, there are several key pieces that are important to me.

The first is stopping legislators from using small businesses as blank checks for political experimentation.

At a time when businesses are already rebuilding from two years of a pandemic, it was completely inappropriate for state legislators to trumpet CalCare, the universal health care proposed in January, which was estimated to cost between $314 and $391 billion, a number that dwarfs our entire state budget of $286 billion. Sacramento has to stop viewing our small businesses as a blank check to fund their ideological political fantasies.

LOOKOUT ELECTION 2022 Get election news and send us questions via text Stay informed on Santa Cruz County’s local elections with the latest political news delivered straight from Lookout Santa Cruz’s newsroom. Story and event alerts are sent throughout the week as news breaks.

SIGN UP HERE.



Via the Lookout Election Center, you can get alerts on the latest election stories, notice of campaign events overall and previews of Lookout candidate forums through election season. What do you want to ask the candidates? Send questions on candidates, races or measures — and use this new way to send letters to the editor. Send us a text, and we might feature it in our upcoming reporting. You can also email us questions at elections@lookoutlocal.com.

The second piece to rebuilding our economy is infrastructure funds.

It’s easy to talk about hot-button issues like affordable housing and greenhouse gas reductions, but without investing in infrastructure — the unglamorous necessities like water supply, highways and sustainable power sources — nothing can get done.

I actually suspect this is what a lot of folks in Sacramento want — they want to talk about greenhouse gas emissions and yet not reopen Diablo Canyon (nuclear power plant). They want to talk about affordable housing and virtue-signal about helping families stay in California, but without securing water sources. And they are actually driving those same families away and harming the very environment so many of them claim to cherish.

Last, our region needs to continue to attract employers that can offer jobs that sustain families.

From Diablo Canyon to agricultural producers, the hospitality industry to health care, policymakers need to work with key industries to ensure they are thriving on the Central Coast.

I will work to advocate for businesses, rebuild our economy and attract and retain jobs that allow Californians to live, work and thrive on the Central Coast.

