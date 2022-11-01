In Watsonville’s lone contested council race, only challenger Bilicich responds to Lookout questions

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Nancy A. Bilicich

Please tell readers why they should vote for you. What specifically sets you apart from your opponent?

Community Voices Election 2022 Community Voices is bringing you the direct voices of the candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, those who want to represent you. We will also bring you the voices of those supporting and opposing local ballot initiatives.



It’s one of the most fundamental parts of Lookout’s role in democracy, and one we all prize more deeply as we witness the widening assaults on democracy across the country and the world.



We believe this will help you stay informed and make important choices about who you want to represent you and what issues matter to our community. Our Election 2022 page brings together all of Lookout’s current coverage.



We have done our best to be rigorously fair and to contact everyone running and give them an opportunity to present their views. If candidates are not in our pages, it is because they chose not to respond to our requests.



Other pieces of our coverage include our candidate forums , our letters to the editor and, in coming weeks, our endorsements. You can sign up to receive election news via text and text us your question here , and email us questions at elections@lookoutlocal.com.



Stay tuned. We have lots of election action ahead.



We look forward to your participation.

I am a lifelong resident of Watsonville and have served on the Watsonville City Council for nine years, including one year as mayor. I worked with the senior community and we succeeded in changing the median foliage, reducing speeding and making a welcoming entrance. I have also served on three levee boards. The levee has been a major challenge, which concerns many residents of District 7.

Working with U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, state Sen. John Laird, Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Greg Caput along with Monterey County Supervisors John Phillips and Luis Alejo, we have been able to secure $442 million for the Watsonville and Pajaro communities to reconstruct the levees.

I have been a teacher, counselor and administrator for more than 45 years. I am currently director of Watsonville Aptos Santa Cruz Adult Education. I have a master’s degree from Santa Clara University and a Ph.D. in education from Nova Southeastern University.

I am an experienced candidate who enjoys working with and listening to people. I have continued to work with city groups and organizations through my lifetime. My mantra is “getting things done,” which I do with the community’s help. I work with people to find solutions to the many concerns the public encounters.

Please focus on the single most important issue facing your city and how, if elected, you will address it. Be as specific as space allows.

Answer: Completing the Pajaro River and Salsipuedes Creek levees.

The single most important issue facing the city is the completion of the Pajaro River and Salsipuedes Creek levees to put residents’ minds at ease over the continuous issue of potential flooding and high flood-insurance premiums. I will continue to serve on the three levee boards to see this project completed. We will need to have various community meetings to gather input from residents and keep residents informed of the project status as we go through the project phases.

Another issue for the east side of town is the addition of a fire station — or at least an emergency medical technician station — as the city has grown. Joyce-McKenzie Park was supposed to be the site of the third fire station in the 1970s. The east side of Watsonville has exploded since then, with numerous housing projects and a school. A quicker response time is needed, especially since much of the housing serves seniors.

Other items facing the city include traffic, speeding and pedestrian/bicyclist safety and working with city staff to implement calming devices to slow the traffic down.