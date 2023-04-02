Don’t let your plants drown in all this rain — you can save them if you try

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Our plants are used to drought, but not to the relentless water we have received since January.

Enter Martin Quigely, director of the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden, who is ready to help explain what you can do to revive your damaged agaves, how to save succulents falling apart at the touch of a finger and nurture tall palms turned ratty by wind.

In this 5-minute video, he also offers tips and tricks to drain pots, improve drainage of swampy soil and move more happily toward spring planting.

This is the third in a series of pieces by Quigley, whose dry wit and flair make for fun viewing. In the first, he taught us how to plant for our climate , and in the second, he showed us how to care for succulents .

More from Martin Quigley via Community Voices