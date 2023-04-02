Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Opinion from Community Voices

Don’t let your plants drown in all this rain — you can save them if you try

By Jody K. BiehlKevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Martin Quigley, director of the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden, offers tips and tricks to help save gardens inundated with water during these historic storms.

Our plants are used to drought, but not to the relentless water we have received since January.

Enter Martin Quigely, director of the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden, who is ready to help explain what you can do to revive your damaged agaves, how to save succulents falling apart at the touch of a finger and nurture tall palms turned ratty by wind.

In this 5-minute video, he also offers tips and tricks to drain pots, improve drainage of swampy soil and move more happily toward spring planting.

This is the third in a series of pieces by Quigley, whose dry wit and flair make for fun viewing. In the first, he taught us how to plant for our climate, and in the second, he showed us how to care for succulents.

Jody K. Biehl

An award-winning journalist and journalism educator, Jody brims with ideas and energy about how to bring our community together, one issue at a time.

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

