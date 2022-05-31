Letter to the editor: I love trains; I still support D

To the editor: I love trains ... in the right place.

Such is not the case in our small community.

That’s very clear by the Regional Transportation Commission’s own 2015 study that showed a passenger train between Watsonville and Santa Cruz would serve less than 2% of the people who travel by car on Highway 1 every day.

Clearly, such a train would not reduce traffic on Highway 1, nor would it be used to any substantial degree.

TELL US WHAT YOU THINK Make your voice heard with a letter to the editor Share your thoughts by sending a letter to the editor. Email us at letters@lookoutlocal.com. Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters should be 200 words or fewer. Please do not include personal attacks, inaccuracies or vulgarities. Learn more here.

Moreover, it’s clear that, again, by the RTC’s own figures, establishing a passenger train would cost approximately $1.3 billion over the next 30 years. This is money the county simply doesn’t have, and, given its projected low ridership, such a train would be uneconomic for the feds or state government to fund.

Bottom line: It makes huge sense to railbank the rails for later reinstalling, should our county ever have a clear rail connection over the hill and/or enough population to assure decent ridership and a return on the public’s investment.

So as a longtime train lover (in the right place!), I strongly recommend a yes vote on Measure D.

Rowland Rebele

Santa Cruz