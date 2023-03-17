Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Community Voices

Community Voices: Pajaro after the flood

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

In a video for Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, photojournalist Kevin Painchaud talks to residents who have stayed behind in Pajaro after the small agricultural town was flooded when a levee along the swollen Pajaro River failed. If they leave Pajaro, to seek medicine or medical treatment, for example, they say they won’t be able to return.

More than half of the 3,500 residents of Pajaro evacuated after a breach of the Pajaro River levee flooded the agricultural town in north Monterey County last weekend. Those who decided to stay told Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud that if they leave, they wouldn’t be allowed to return — a particularly fraught choice for those with medical needs.

In the video above for Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Painchaud compiled footage and photos of conditions in Pajaro since the flood — including a visit Wednesday from California Gov. Gavin Newsom — and spoke to residents about their decision to remain behind.

More opinion and editorial coverage of the Pajaro flooding

Opinion from Community Voices

Storm injustice: Pajaro residents deserve more than to be ‘penciled out’

The community of Pajaro in Monterey County was flooded after the Pajaro River breached its levee.

Opinion from Community Voices

By Claudia Sternbach

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is horrified by the mud, water and sludge oozing into her husband’s longtime Pajaro...

Watsonville

Left in limbo by Pajaro levee breach, families struggle with disrupted lives and school

Norma Estrada, Rafael Jimenez and their 9-year-old daughter, Xochitl Jimenez

Watsonville

By Hillary Ojeda

The flooding of the community of Pajaro has left many families without incomes and potentially without homes to return...

Civic Life

Q&A: State Sen. John Laird on Pajaro levee, affordable housing crisis and California’s budget deficit

State Sen. John Laird

Civic Life

By Christopher Neely

State Sen. John Laird announced last week that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. A second four-year term in the...

Latest News

Santa Cruz County Storm Central: The latest on another round of winter storms

Gov. Gavin Newsom touring flooded Pajaro with local officials

Latest News

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Storm Central keeps you updated as another atmospheric river rolls through Santa Cruz County. Check back here as Lookout...

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

