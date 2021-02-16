Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The original Casa Nostra in Ben Lomond and the second location in Scotts Valley.
(Via Casa Nostra)
Food & Drink

Pandemic pasta boost: Popular Ben Lomond Italian restaurant makes its Scotts Valley debut tonight

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Popular Italian restaurant Casa Nostra is opening another establishment down the hill in Scotts Valley, building off its original spot on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.

It won’t have the mystical redwood groves of Ben Lomond — or breakfast and lunch for now — but the pastas, salads and paninis should have the familiar Casa Nostra taste even from a Scotts Valley strip mall.

The popular Italian eatery alongside Highway 9 is opening a satellite restaurant next to Zinnia’s in Graham Plaza at 219 Mt. Hermon Road beginning Tuesday night. It will only be open for takeout and delivery to start, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to a message on its Facebook page, the new Casa Nostra hopes to have outdoor seating within three to four weeks and open up its new indoor space when COVID safety restrictions allow for it.

The new menu appears to have the same full offering of classic Italian specialties as the Ben Lomond location. You can see that and place an online order here.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff