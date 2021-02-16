Pandemic pasta boost: Popular Ben Lomond Italian restaurant makes its Scotts Valley debut tonight

It won’t have the mystical redwood groves of Ben Lomond — or breakfast and lunch for now — but the pastas, salads and paninis should have the familiar Casa Nostra taste even from a Scotts Valley strip mall.

The popular Italian eatery alongside Highway 9 is opening a satellite restaurant next to Zinnia’s in Graham Plaza at 219 Mt. Hermon Road beginning Tuesday night. It will only be open for takeout and delivery to start, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to a message on its Facebook page, the new Casa Nostra hopes to have outdoor seating within three to four weeks and open up its new indoor space when COVID safety restrictions allow for it.

The new menu appears to have the same full offering of classic Italian specialties as the Ben Lomond location. You can see that and place an online order here.