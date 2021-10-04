In a first for Santa Cruz County, two vaccinated people die of COVID-19

Santa Cruz County health officials announced Monday two new deaths related to COVID-19, just five days after the county mask mandate was lifted amid lower case numbers.

The fatalities mark the 214th and 215th deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, but are the first among the fully vaccinated population. The first individual — a female in her mid-60s — had underlying health conditions, and died on Sept. 3, the county said. The second — a female in her early 70s — also had underlying medical conditions, and died on Sept. 24.

Spokesperson Corinne Hyland said both had “fairly severe underlying conditions,” and neither had received a third vaccine does. She said anyone with such issues should get a booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine even if they have already received two shots.

“The coroner had to go ahead and find the cause of death, which took a little longer to confirm if COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” said Hyland, explaining the delay between the deaths and the reporting.

She said the health office continues to ask people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols even as cases have decreased.

“It’s still important to wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status,” Hyland said.

As of Monday , 70.72% of the total county population has received at least one dose, with 65.02% fully vaccinated. (That total population figure includes children under 12, who are not yet eligible.) The county encourages eligible residents who are not yet vaccinated to get the shots, citing the significant reduction in the chances of hospitalization and death from contracting COVID-19.