UCSC announces remote instruction for first two weeks of winter 2022 quarter

UC Santa Cruz administrators announced that the university plans to start the winter 2022 quarter with two weeks of online, remote classes, according to a letter sent to instructors Monday.

“A period of time without in-person instruction will allow time to test returning students, who will begin to return to campus on Jan. 2,” wrote Campus Provost Lori Kletzer. “In addition to this plan of creating a buffer of time for campus testing (which will involve reentry test, sequester, and a second test), we believe that limiting instruction to remote modalities in most cases is the safest plan for opening winter quarter instruction given the uncertainties of the impact of the Omicron variant.”

The winter quarter is slated to begin Jan. 3; the university plans for fully in-person classes to begin Jan. 18, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kletzer and Chancellor Cynthia Larive sent out a campuswide letter Tuesday outlining the university’s plans and encouraging students to return to campus as scheduled — unless they test positive for the virus.

“This shift in instructional delivery will give us two weeks to identify COVID-19 cases and take appropriate measures to mitigate further spread through our campus community,” they wrote, and urged eligible students and staff members to both get a booster and get tested before returning. The university will mail a self-test kit to students who are unable to get one if they apply by noon Friday.

Winter Quarter Update (1/7): With the rapid rise nationwide in the number of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant and the likelihood that holiday gatherings will only further increase infections, UC campuses are implementing additional mitigations. pic.twitter.com/0e2nySXF5e — UC Santa Cruz (@ucsc) December 21, 2021

UCSC will expand testing in January to speed the return to campus, the letter continued, and students who are still on campus can pick up a free in-home test kit at the Bay Tree Bookstore, while supplies last, before it closes for the winter break at 4 p.m. Wednesday — noting that kits are to be used just before a return to campus.

Kits are also available to university employees at the Bay Tree Bookstore and at the reception desks at the UCSC Scotts Valley Center and the Silicon Valley Extension in Santa Clara before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

UCSC freshman Zennon Ulyate-Crow said he wasn’t entirely surprised about the news. He said he feels it was the responsible thing to do in order to allow students to get tested and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s always changing so quickly,” he said. “While not everyone wants to go online, I understand the university’s decision.”

He said he was also wary of the possibility that UCSC could extend remote instruction beyond the two weeks.

In a letter to chancellors Tuesday, UC President Michael V. Drake characterized booster shots as a mandate and not optional.

“I am also asking each of you to communicate the critical importance of boosters to your campus community, especially at this stage of the pandemic,” he wrote, per the Los Angeles Times. “Under existing UC policy, students, faculty, and staff are required to keep their vaccination status up to date. The policy mandates COVID-19 boosters for those who are eligible.”

Chancellors were also told to come up with plans for a safe return from winter break that could include a remote-learning start as coronavirus cases increase throughout California amid the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Last week, other institutions including Stanford University announced they are delaying an in-person start to the spring 2022 semester and will require students to provide proof of COVID-19 booster shots. They follow other institutions on the East Coast, including Harvard, Princeton and Cornell, which have also implemented a booster requirement.

The decision comes at a time when federal officials are raising the alarm about the Omicron variant’s rapid rise to become the dominant strain in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Omicron now makes up nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

In an address to the nation Tuesday, President Joe Biden again urged unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID-19 shot and said his administration will order 500 million at-home tests to ship free to Americans. He also plans to mobilize 1,000 members of the military to support hospitals and set up new testing and vaccination sites in hard-hit areas.

Public health officials continue urging the public to get vaccinated, receive boosters, wear a mask while indoors, and to get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick.

As of Monday, 70.5% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated. As of Dec. 14 , 98% of UC Santa Cruz students and employees were fully vaccinated.

“We understand that this sudden shift puts an unexpected burden on instructors, and we are committed to helping you with this transition,” wrote Kletzer. “Together with other campuses in the UC system and the Bay Area, we believe that this cautious approach is a necessity given the unpredictable, rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.