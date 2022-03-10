Lookout’s new COVID Dashboard

We’ve all been through a lot the past two years, and we’ve got the numbers to prove it. In fact, too many numbers. At Lookout, we’ve stepped back, listened to you and created a new COVID Dashboard fit for 2022. It includes the most important numbers to provide us all the data and context we need for the moment we’re in, while dropping other data that has become less relevant. We’ll continue to update these useful and telling numbers as we navigate through the next state of normal, and keep an eye on the ever-evolving public health guidelines. Let us know how well our new page — ably put together by correspondent Max Chun — answers your questions, and what else you’d like to know, either at max@lookoutlocal.com or news@lookoutlocal.com .

We will be updating the dashboard as we’re able to obtain key data.



Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently require indoor masking. In schools, masks are still required indoors for everyone. However, after March 11, masks will become optional though highly recommended.



The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 1,084 active cases as logged by the county. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

No more deaths have been recorded since the last update, keeping the pandemic total at 255.

14-day average as of Mar. 8 (Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are largely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.



Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy



Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Watsonville Testing Site

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.