It’s official: A 2nd COVID booster is coming to healthcare providers and pharmacies near you

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized a second booster of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 50 and older as well as immunocompromised people.

Just a day later, the CDC issued clinical guidelines for the shots, officially allowing patients in the relevant demographic to make appointments.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review and the California Department of Public Health also gave the jab the green light, allowing county health services to begin administering shots as well.

However, Santa Cruz County Health spokesperson Corinne Hyland says that this round of vaccinations will look a bit different than the ones prior — particularly for those using county-sponsored clinics.

Over the past month, the Watsonville vaccine clinic, Felton “Vax the Valley” clinic, and the Ben Lomond vaccine clinic all closed. While Hyland said that County public health does not have any clinics on the calendar as of now, more efforts are on the horizon.

“Instead of having fixed locations, we’re looking to be a bit more strategic and find pockets where we need to go to the community,” she said. “The clinics that were stationed at Pinto Lake City Park and La Princesa [Food Market] in Watsonville saw good success in driving up vaccine rates, so we’re looking to do something similar.”

Drugstores and pharmacies have started to administer the shots, with appointments at Rite-Aid and CVS already available. Horsnyder Pharmacy and its sister store, Westside Pharmacy, are offering a second Moderna booster. Patients must bring their insurance card, ID card, and COVID-19 vaccination card. Rollout at Walgreens is set to begin on Friday.

Meanwhile, the area’s private healthcare providers are still getting their rollout plans in place.

In a statement issued by Kaiser Permanente, patients are advised to check on the company’s website for availability and appointments in their area, as it may vary from region to region. Sutter Health’s website says that appointment scheduling will begin soon.

Here’s what we know about the shots, per the updated CDC guidelines:

People ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose.

Adults ages 50 and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose.

People ages 18-49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson (J&J) as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first J&J booster dose.

These populations are advised to consider a second booster as “Stealth Omicron” becomes increasingly prevalent in the United States and abroad . Though the variant does not appear to cause more severe illness at this point, the demographics in question are the likeliest to experience severe illness regardless of the variant’s relative severity.