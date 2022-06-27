COVID Dashboard: Bay Area surge appears to be leveling off, but cases still high

News of the week

After months of rising cases, the Bay Area may be seeing the first glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Recent data shows that Bay Area cases have stopped rising , though they are still high. Conditions have improved across many surrounding counties, including in Alameda, where County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss ended the Bay Area’s lone mask mandate .

Santa Cruz County is experiencing a similar leveling off trend. Cases are down to 2,000 today from 2,002 last Wednesday. One death was recorded since Wednesday, raising the pandemic total to 266.

Still, the possibility for this trend to reverse is very much on the table.

Given large public gatherings like Pride, Roe v. Wade rallies, the Warriors’ victory parade in San Francisco and even summer weddings, the potential for new outbreaks is certainly raising eyebrows. Even with encouraging data, and with the youngest cohort of vaccine recipients just recently becoming eligible for shots , it’s likely premature to let our collective guard down completely.

Santa Cruz County’s three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location. Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing a 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Check our links below for quick access to the relevant websites.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended.

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended. Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge’s ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation.



The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 2,000 active cases logged by the county. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

One new death was reported in the past week, raising the pandemic total to 266.

14-day average; data as of May 17. (Via Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company’s website, as availability may vary.



Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy



Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Watsonville Testing Site

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.