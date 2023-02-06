COVID Dashboard: Transmission up, SC Community Health to host health fair in Ben Lomond

News of the week

Locally, COVID cases have jumped slightly. The county recorded 352 active cases as of Monday’s update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency . That’s 35 more than last week. No new deaths were reported locally, keeping the county’s pandemic death toll at 276.

Hospitalizations are down across the country according to the Centers for Disease Control . Local transmission, however, has jumped after a few weeks of decline. Santa Cruz has remained in the “substantial” tier of community transmission for the better part of the winter, which means that they are all recording more than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Currently, the county is seeing 51 cases per 100,000 people — down from 58 last week.

All of the neighboring counties have once again risen into the “substantial” tier.

Santa Cruz Community Health (SCCH) will host a health fair in Ben Lomond on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Highlands Park Senior & Community Center in Ben Lomond. The fair will lay out the range of primary care and behavioral health services that SCCH’s Ben Lomond Clinic offers since opening in Jan. 2022.

During the event, healthcare professionals will give presentations on topics like anxiety, healthy lifestyle changes, and, of course, COVID and flu.

COVID-19 and flu shots will be available at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no appointment needed.

The updated, Omicron-targeting booster shot is now widely available at local drugstores and health care providers.

Walgreens is booked out about one week in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as Tuesday. Safeway and CVS county locations now have immediate availability for people ages 5 and older who have received a primary series.

Santa Cruz County’s three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location.

Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended.

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended. Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge’s ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation.



The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 338 known active cases logged by Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the Santa Cruz County pandemic death toll at 276.

Wastewater COVID tracking data as of Jan. 17. (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company’s website, as availability may vary.



Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy



Getting tested

The California Department of Public Health is in the process of closing three OptumServe testing sites, citing declining case rates and community use. The site at the Santa Cruz County administration building closed Jan. 19; the Watsonville site is set to close Friday, and the Felton site Friday. Both offer offer free PCR tests via LHI.care, with a typical turnaround of 24 to 48 hours. Each location also has rapid COVID/flu tests and the COVID antiviral, Paxlovid.

Watsonville Veterans Building (closing Friday, Feb. 3)

1301 Main St., Watsonville

Felton Library (closing Sunday, Feb. 5)

6121 Gushee St., Felton

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.