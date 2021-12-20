Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Satellite view of the rail corridor in Santa Cruz County.
Satellite view of the rail corridor that will be the site of a trail and, possibly, a future passenger train.
(Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission )
COVID 2021

LOOKOUT PM: Rail Trail & 831 Water St developments + Unsung Santa Cruz

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody.

The most vicious of the weather past us for the moment, it appears the county emerged relatively unscathed. But we’ll be following up more with local experts to assess the trouble spots.

It was a newsy Tuesday with advancements on two hot-button issues in the county: Rail Trail (or, more specifically, the push for Trail Without Rail) and 831 Water Street. More on each below, plus a healthy dollop of Unsung Santa Cruz, Lookout’s holiday series focused on regular folks doing yeoman’s work.

To the headlines of the day we go...

Greenway submits signatures for proposed initiative on use of rail line

READ THE STORY: Rail Trail Q&A: Passionate perspectives from both sides of these tricky Santa Cruz County tracks
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The proposal, which still must have its signatures verified before qualifying for the June 2022 ballot, would potentially force county leaders to use the Santa Cruz Branch Line for a park-like bicycle and pedestrian path. This is in opposition to those who want a commuter rail line and trail combo. More from Grace Stetson here.

Santa Cruz reverses course, votes to move forward on first SB-35 development with 831 Water Street

Rendering of 831 Water Street development

City changes tune: The decision, a reverse of the council’s original Oct. 12 vote, helped the city avoid what could’ve been costly litigation from the developer or others. The project is also the first SB 35 proposal in the city of Santa Cruz, meant to streamline developments that provide affordable housing units. More from Grace about that here.

Singing for those passing into the great beyond has become Marti Mariette’s calling

Marti Mariette
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung Santa Cruz: The mission of the Threshold Choir is not only to bring solace to the loved one, but to his or her family as well, to restore a sense of the sacred to the experience of dying. The organization discourages the terms “performance” or “rehearsal,” because they want their singing to transcend the performer-audience dynamic. Wallace Baine with the touching story.

ICYMI: Editor Dan Evans introduces ‘Unsung Santa Cruz’, other initiatives
TOMORROW: We introduce you to two South County cafeteria superstars

After loss and transition, Santa Cruz’s William Coulter returns to celebrate ‘A Celtic Christmas’

William Coulter (third from left) with the other performers in "A Celtic Christmas."
(Via William Coulter)

At the Rio: Grammy-winning guitarist William Coulter lost his Bonny Doon home and just about everything in it in the 2020 CZU fire. He got back to music slowly, dazedly — “I knew that if I didn’t get back to it, it might slip away” — and comes to the Rio on Friday performing with an Irish holiday variety show. Wallace with the details here.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

A child receives a COVID-19 vaccine
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The latest from Santa Cruz County: As of Tuesday, 70% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated, a slight increase from the week prior. Though slightly higher than the statewide figure of 66%, Santa Cruz has one of the lowest rates in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Our latest compilation of data here.

Clean energy Coast Futura rail demo met with excitement, hope for the future

Coast Futura Youtube cover image
Clean energy Coast Futura rail demo met with excitement, hope for the future

Combating the youth mental health crisis: What signs should parents be watching out for?

SAN DIEGO, CA -

Important resources: Young people are experiencing an alarming increase in mental health challenges, the U.S. surgeon general has said. Here’s what you should know. More from the LA Times here.

Changing lives through homeownership: Build hope and security with Habitat for Humanity

Reyes Family receiving keys to home.
Changing lives through homeownership: Build hope and security with Habitat for Humanity

Let’s see what tomorrow brings, my friends.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Senderos celebrates 20 years of service to Latinx youth and immigrant families

Senderos collage
Senderos celebrates 20 years of service to Latinx youth and immigrant families

