LOOKOUT PM: Rail Trail & 831 Water St developments + Unsung Santa Cruz

Happy Tuesday evening, everybody.

The most vicious of the weather past us for the moment, it appears the county emerged relatively unscathed. But we’ll be following up more with local experts to assess the trouble spots.

It was a newsy Tuesday with advancements on two hot-button issues in the county: Rail Trail (or, more specifically, the push for Trail Without Rail) and 831 Water Street. More on each below, plus a healthy dollop of Unsung Santa Cruz, Lookout’s holiday series focused on regular folks doing yeoman’s work.

To the headlines of the day we go...



Greenway submits signatures for proposed initiative on use of rail line

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The proposal, which still must have its signatures verified before qualifying for the June 2022 ballot, would potentially force county leaders to use the Santa Cruz Branch Line for a park-like bicycle and pedestrian path. This is in opposition to those who want a commuter rail line and trail combo. More from Grace Stetson here.



Santa Cruz reverses course, votes to move forward on first SB-35 development with 831 Water Street

City changes tune: The decision, a reverse of the council’s original Oct. 12 vote, helped the city avoid what could’ve been costly litigation from the developer or others. The project is also the first SB 35 proposal in the city of Santa Cruz, meant to streamline developments that provide affordable housing units. More from Grace about that here.



Singing for those passing into the great beyond has become Marti Mariette’s calling

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung Santa Cruz: The mission of the Threshold Choir is not only to bring solace to the loved one, but to his or her family as well, to restore a sense of the sacred to the experience of dying. The organization discourages the terms “performance” or “rehearsal,” because they want their singing to transcend the performer-audience dynamic. Wallace Baine with the touching story.

➤ ICYMI: Editor Dan Evans introduces ‘Unsung Santa Cruz’, other initiatives

➤ TOMORROW: We introduce you to two South County cafeteria superstars



After loss and transition, Santa Cruz’s William Coulter returns to celebrate ‘A Celtic Christmas’

(Via William Coulter)

At the Rio: Grammy-winning guitarist William Coulter lost his Bonny Doon home and just about everything in it in the 2020 CZU fire. He got back to music slowly, dazedly — “I knew that if I didn’t get back to it, it might slip away” — and comes to the Rio on Friday performing with an Irish holiday variety show. Wallace with the details here.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The latest from Santa Cruz County: As of Tuesday, 70% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated, a slight increase from the week prior. Though slightly higher than the statewide figure of 66%, Santa Cruz has one of the lowest rates in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Our latest compilation of data here.

Combating the youth mental health crisis: What signs should parents be watching out for?

Important resources: Young people are experiencing an alarming increase in mental health challenges, the U.S. surgeon general has said. Here’s what you should know. More from the LA Times here.

