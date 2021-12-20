LOOKOUT PM: Restaurants battle on, Watsonville names a police chief

Happy Thursday evening, everybody. We are almost there.

Local eateries vs. the supply-chain blues

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What we learned from four local businesses: The number of challenges facing Santa Cruz restaurants in the pandemic era is astronomical. In fact, we’re plain lucky so many owners and chefs love what they do enough to endure. We talked to four different proprietors around the area to learn about their struggles. Lily Belli with the details.

Watsonville names a new police chief

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jorge Zamora is a South County native: The longtime Watsonville officer — who has served over 25 years with the department — will replace recently retired Police Chief David Honda. Jorge Zamora’s badge pinning ceremony will take place on Jan. 10. Grace Stetson with the story.

Infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data: Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has flattened for the second week in a row, signaling a slow-down in the increase of cases. Santa Cruz County’s total death toll increased by one to 226. All the latest details from Lookout here.

Bringing smiles to the faces of isolated, vulnerable seniors has done the same for him

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung Santa Cruz: Kris MacKellar has done all kinds of jobs in his lifetime, but none more fulfilling than driving his aging Ford pickup around the hills of Santa Cruz County during the pandemic, bringing food and kindness to seniors and people with disabilities. Andrew Lachman with the story here.

No supply-chain woes with the gift of local music

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

BOLO Best Bets: Need a last-minute gift idea? Forget stuff. Think experiences. Buy a ticket for a loved one to any of the beautiful holiday-themed presentations ahead of us this weekend. Wallace Baine & friends rundown that and more.

Oil sheen confirmed off Huntington Beach as charges are filed in earlier spill

More from here & elsewhere

