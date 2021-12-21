LOOKOUT PM: Local Omicron arrival confirmed, UCSC delays winter return to campus

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

As the holidays — and our planned holiday gatherings — draw nearer, the cloud of uncertainty settles more darkly atop us all. What do we do? How do we do it responsibly? And what will be the trickle-down effects if Omicron continues its contagious surge like experts predict?

Many questions and a hunt for solid answers.

To the headlines of the day we go...



Omicron in Santa Cruz: First two cases of variant identified in residents in their mid-20s

What we know: The first two cases of the Omicron variant in Santa Cruz County have been identified in a pair of residents from the northern part of the county. Health officials say to remain calm, but urged continued caution amid the latest COVID-19 surge. More from Max Chun here.

➤ VACCINE UPDATE: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times



UCSC announces remote instruction for first two weeks of winter 2022 quarter

(UC Santa Cruz)

Winter delay: Citing the need to test returning students and concerns over the Omicron variant, UC Santa Cruz told instructors in an email Monday that administrators plan to start the winter 2022 quarter with two weeks of online instruction in early January. The University of California system will also mandate boosters for eligible students and staff. More from Hillary Ojeda here.

Biden outlines new Omicron strategy, will order 500 million at-home tests for Americans

The details: President Biden warns that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will result in more breakthrough infections among vaccinated Americans. Biden encouraged those who are eligible to get a booster shot, adding that fully vaccinated people should not change their holiday plans. More from the LA Times here.



The latest Omicron news

➤ San Jose seeks mandatory COVID boosters, first California city to propose extra shots (LA Times)

➤ Pandemic poses short- and long-term risks to babies, especially boys (Kaiser Health News)

➤ Surge in Covid cases has people changing holiday plans (CNN)

➤ What we know about breakthrough infections and deaths (ABC News)

An advocate and listener for young adults in the foster youth system

April Pao has committed her life to helping young people find their bearings. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung Santa Cruz: As a program manager for a residential treatment program, April Pao provides support to case managers and the young adults they serve. The young adults have aged out of the foster care system but still seek guidance on how to live independently. More from Hillary Ojeda here.

➤ FIND ALL THE STORIES HERE: Unsung Santa Cruz: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Missing NorCal woman possibly slain by suspected serial killer (SF Gate)

➤ Bay Area Disneyland passholder sues for ‘deceptive’ practices in $5 million lawsuit (SF Gate)

➤ How 5G could make a mess of your next flight (USA Today)

➤ Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49 (USA Today)

➤ Utah billionaire leaves Mormon church, donates $600,000 to LGBTQ group (NBC News)

➤ Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport; two in custody (NBC News)

That is all for a Tuesday evening — and it sends me off into a little holiday break. While my very capable editor friends pick up the slack for me, I wish you all the very best and hope Santa doesn’t disappoint.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor