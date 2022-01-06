LOOKOUT PM | BREAKING: UCSC delays return by two weeks, Omicron cancels local events

Happy Thursday evening, everybody.

UCSC delays in-person instruction by two more weeks, will start back on campus Jan. 31

An extra two weeks: UC Santa Cruz administrators announced Thursday that remote and alternative instruction will be extended two more weeks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the Omicron variant’s surge. In-person classes will resume Jan. 31, instead of Jan. 18. Hillary Ojeda with more here.



Big push for Californians to switch to N95 or KN95 masks as Omicron surge worsens

The latest on masks: Last month, California’s public health director and health officer, Dr. Tomás Aragón, wrote that with the increasing airborne spread of the coronavirus, it’s important to improve the fit of masks and their filtration — making enhancements that go beyond old, loose, cloth face coverings that became popular in 2020. More from the LA Times here.

➤ SANTA CRUZ VACCINE UPDATE: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times (Lookout)

➤ AT-HOME TESTING: If you take an at-home coronavirus test, who keeps track of the results? Probably no one (LA Times)

➤ TROUBLE IN SACRAMENTO: Potential COVID exposure at impromptu gathering sidelines legislators (CalMatters)

The events word for 2022: Rescheduled

Omicron variant’s rise bringing cancellations galore: Whether it’s Al Franken at the Civic, a reception for the MAH’s latest exhibition, musical performances at the Catalyst and Moe’s Alley or arts events at the Tannery and Actors’ Theatre, Omicron is having the final say at the moment. Wallace Baine with the story here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Safety concerns shut down the comeback of celebrated theater festival ‘8 Tens @ 8' (WB)



Pearl of the Ocean closes, a much-needed gut check and the return of SF Beer Week

EATERS DIGEST: As 2022 begins, we say goodbye to two Santa Cruz restaurants, Pearl of the Ocean and India Joze. Nutritionist Magali Brecke shares some advice on how to bounce back after the holidays, and SF Beer Week returns. Lily Belli dishes it up here.

➤ ICYMI: Gut check: Holiday binging over, nutritionist Magali Brecke reminds us how food and wellness intersect (LB)

Creep through the Omicron fog for First Friday and more

BOLO BEST BETS: Well, can’t blame anyone this week for feeling a touch of PTSD from the bad old days of the pandemic. The new year so far has been marked by several high-profile cancellations and postponements due to the dramatic rise of the Omicron variant. Wallace & gang have the good news and the bad.

➤ DOWN THE LINE: All the biggest and best shows, gigs & events ahead in Santa Cruz County



One year later, Jimmy Panetta wants people to know that Jan. 6 was no fluke

It’s been a year already: Rep. Jimmy Panetta warned Thursday that last January’s events in Washington, and the investigation that continues to play out, cannot be taken lightly. “We must continue our responsibility to shield and strengthen our democracy,” he said. More on what Panetta said Thursday here.

