LOOKOUT PM: Meet DA Heather Rogers + the power women of Jewel Theatre

By Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening, everybody.

Another fantastically beautiful day in paradise. Hope you got out there away from a keyboard or device of any kind and enjoyed it.

I didn’t! But tomorrow is another day.

To the busy day of headlines ...

The first public defender in Santa Cruz County history, doesn’t see cases, only people

Heather Rogers is set to begin her duties as Santa Cruz County's first public defender July 1.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Q&A with Heather Rogers: “You know how when you find something that you love, it just feels like you don’t want to stop? That was how public defense was for me from the very beginning,” says Heather Rogers, a Santa Cruz native who steps into the role as public defender July 1. Max Chun with the interview.

RELATED: Heather Rogers sees natural fit as county’s first public defender: ‘I was immediately drawn to this work’ (Grace Stetson)

Q&A: Julie James looking for jewels from local playwrights

Jewel Art Director Julie James
(via Jewel Theater)

Sweet and simple: Jewel Theatre Company artistic director Julie James says she has one goal: To produce one local play a year. Wallace Baine has the story here.

Homegrown Kate Hawley spins a new tale of middle-age angst

Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Worth being seen: Jewel Theatre is set to give Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley a world premiere of “Remains to Be Seen.” It’s the third time the company has debuted her work. More from Wallace here.

Newsom makes his offer on gas tax rebate, with $400 payments to vehicle owners

The prices for fuel at a gas station in Oakland on March 7, 2022.
(Martin do Nascimento / CalMatters)

Gas gouge relief: Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $11 billion in a California tax rebate to offset high gas prices, including $400 debit cards per vehicle. He must negotiate a final deal with the Legislature. More from CalMaters here.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens as Biden travels to Europe

A train passenger holding a dog is seen through the car window
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Trying to help: Ukrainian officials say Russian forces hijacked an aid convoy bound for Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian crisis of the nearly monthlong war. More from the LA Times here.

RELATED:

That’s it for this Wednesday. See you on the other side of the hump tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

