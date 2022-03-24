LOOKOUT PM: Fishing for good traffic news; inspiration of a classic cartoonist
Good evening, folks.
Another epic day after the coastal fog burned off. Here’s a cool look at how that fog behaved this morning.
Now to those Thursday night headlines ...
Ask Lookout: It’s looking like construction on the Fishhook might finally be completed soon — will it?
Gone Fishhooking: In this installment of Ask Lookout, we examine the latest chapter in the long and tangled history of an interchange that almost became a triple-decker, L.A.-style interchange back in the late 1990s. I’ve got some details and history for you here.
Tim Eagan’s near-death experience inspires his new graphic novel
Making lemonade: Longtime Santa Cruz cartoonist and creator of “Subconscious Comics” Tim Eagan turns a terrifying fall in his youth into a humorous and wise meditation on fate and mortality. Wallace Baine with the details here.
‘Flexible density units’: Another tool to increase Santa Cruz’s housing supply
The FDU option: The Santa Cruz City Council has approved another option in the city’s housing toolkit, with planners saying FDUs would increase the housing supply primarily around the downtown area and in the corridor along Soquel Avenue. More from Grace Stetson here.
CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER
A spring bounty of classical music, plus new theater and a burlesque brunch
BOLO Best Bets: Among the bounty of the spring is classical music on Sunday, when the Santa Cruz Symphony presents its family concert in the afternoon at the Civic, followed quickly by the Santa Cruz Chorale‘s sure-to-be moving concert to benefit the children of Ukraine at Holy Cross Church. This is a ton more from Wallace & Team Bolo.
➤ DOWN THE LINE: All the biggest and best shows, gigs & events ahead in Santa Cruz County
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
Zelensky implores NATO for more aid as war in Ukraine enters second month
Seeking more help: The Ukrainian leader asked President Joe Biden and others at a NATO summit to send more materiel to combat Russian forces on the ground and in the air. The LA Times has more here.
- Automotive Repair & Service Technician at Greg Solow’s Engine Room
- Engineer - Associate or Assistant I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
- Mechanic I at Santa Cruz Metro
- Youth Programs Educator at UC Santa Cruz
- Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health at UC Santa Cruz
- Executive Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
➤ Want more?Check out our Job Board.
Hiring?Post a job
***
ICYMI: The first public defender in Santa Cruz County history, doesn’t see cases, only people
Q&A with Heather Rogers: “You know how when you find something that you love, it just feels like you don’t want to stop? That was how public defense was for me from the very beginning,” says Heather Rogers, a Santa Cruz native who steps into the role as public defender July 1. Max Chun with the story here.
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Santa Cruz’s Homeless Garden Project awaits Pogonip cleanup estimates for farm project (Sentinel)
➤ Calif. cheese heir’s wife faces DUI after 125-mph Maserati crash (SF Gate)
➤ California man found dead after fall at Hawaii resort (SF Gate)
➤ Southwest Airlines has a new fare: Here’s what you need to know (USA Today)
➤ Bella Thorne, ‘slut-shaming’ and the consequences of policing women (USA Today)
➤ Culture wars, 2024 messages, and a ‘QAnon primary’: How Jackson’s hearing descended into a brawl (NBC News)
That’s it for a beautiful Thursday. We’ll wrap up another week here together tomorrow.
Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor