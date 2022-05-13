Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Justin Cummings answers a question Thursday night.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: Forum fireworks, sweet vegan treats & Cabrillo music festival

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening, everyone.

My friend Max, who has been driving this PM Train quite admirably in recent weeks, needed a breather. So I am back to say hello.

And to welcome you to primary election crunch time. Maybe it’s the old sportswriter in me, who likes to seek out metaphorical meaning in all competitions, but I’m gonna just say after last night’s forum that the 3rd District candidates are going to have their game faces on over the last three weeks of this race.

But I apologize on this Friday the 13th because that’s getting ahead of the warm weekend weather in front of us.

Now back to the politics, and all the other fun stuff today...

Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districting

Justin Cummings, Ami Chen Mills and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

District 3 forum fireworks: As the June 7 election nears, the three candidates vying for the county supervisor seat that covers most of Santa Cruz and the North Coast — Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Justin Cummings and Ami Chen Mills — engaged in a spirited, pointed back-and-forth Thursday night. Meanwhile, four candidates — Liz Lawler, Gail Pellerin, Rob Rennie and Joe Thompson — for the newly redrawn State Assembly District 28 talked through a wide range of state-meets-local topics, and on where to spend California’s $68 billion surplus. I was there to observe the action.

How would the 3rd District candidates lead, make a difference and build community?
How would they take on homelessness, affordability and climate change?
For all our election coverage, go here
For all of our Community Voices / Opinion pieces, go here
Santa Cruz County primary election calendar 2022

Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance

bay fed child money
Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Measure C: County Disposable Cup Tax explained

A plastic cup near San Lorenzo Park.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s it mean? As Santa Cruz County follows the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville in levying a new single-use cup charge, voters get to decide how to divvy up the estimated $700,000 in new revenue. Max with the story here.

***

Sweet Bean’s vegan treats, Newtown Noir apple wine and Live Earth U-picks return

Sweet Bean Bakery's breakfast treats are made without animal products.
(Provided by Sweet Bean Bakery)

Eaters Digest: From a high-end Alderwood-Australian wine pairing to vegan breakfast pastries, we’ve got you covered for a great eating weekend ahead. Lily sets up the weekend here.

ALSO: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth

Cabrillo Festival announces new season, to memorialize the traumas of 2020

Conductor Cristian Măcelaru leads the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra
(Via r.r. jones)

The latest: After two years struggling to be remake itself into a temporary media production company, the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music returns triumphantly to live performances at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium in late July and early August. Wallace with the news here.

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Sol Property Advisors

California surplus expected to hit unprecedented $97 billion under Newsom’s budget plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the media
(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

Even more money: The plan would devote billions to an inflation relief package, drought and wildfire conditions, health care plan subsidies and higher school funding. More from the LA Times here.

Student Lookout: Take a hike, eat some pizza and check out the Santa Cruz History Fair

Early Sempervirens Club members pose in the "Auto Tree" in what is now Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
(Sempervirens Fund)

Read the latest from Max here.

More from here & elsewhere

Bay Area health officers urge taking safety precautions as COVID cases rise (Merc)
Three students arrested after report of gun near Watsonville High School (Sentinel)
This group decided to clean up Lake Tahoe. It found more than 25,000 pounds of submerged trash (LA Times)
California Coastal Commission rejects plan for Huntington Beach desalination plant (LA Times)
Missing woman found after her home ‘undisturbed’ for years (SF Gate)
First all-Black American team summits Mount Everest, makes history (USA Today)
Australian Sudden Infant Death Syndrome study ‘provocative’ but not yet a breakthrough (USA Today)

That’s it for this gorgeous Friday. Get out there and have an amazing weekend.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Moving beyond NIMBYism: Learn how our community can make progress on affordable housing

couple w keys
Moving beyond NIMBYism: Learn how our community can make progress on affordable housing

Presented by Housing Santa Cruz County

Presented by Housing Santa Cruz County

COVID 2022
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

