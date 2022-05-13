LOOKOUT PM: Forum fireworks, sweet vegan treats & Cabrillo music festival

Good evening, everyone.

My friend Max, who has been driving this PM Train quite admirably in recent weeks, needed a breather. So I am back to say hello.

And to welcome you to primary election crunch time. Maybe it’s the old sportswriter in me, who likes to seek out metaphorical meaning in all competitions, but I’m gonna just say after last night’s forum that the 3rd District candidates are going to have their game faces on over the last three weeks of this race.

But I apologize on this Friday the 13th because that’s getting ahead of the warm weekend weather in front of us.

We seem to be luckier than most on this Friday the 13th as we settle back into around average highs.



But just like Jason, a warmer day is coming for us!



Saturday brings us back to above average temperatures, some areas will even break into the 90s!#CAwx#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/zWruOy5U8N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 13, 2022

Now back to the politics, and all the other fun stuff today...



Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districting

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

District 3 forum fireworks: As the June 7 election nears, the three candidates vying for the county supervisor seat that covers most of Santa Cruz and the North Coast — Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Justin Cummings and Ami Chen Mills — engaged in a spirited, pointed back-and-forth Thursday night. Meanwhile, four candidates — Liz Lawler, Gail Pellerin, Rob Rennie and Joe Thompson — for the newly redrawn State Assembly District 28 talked through a wide range of state-meets-local topics, and on where to spend California’s $68 billion surplus. I was there to observe the action.

➤ How would the 3rd District candidates lead, make a difference and build community?

➤ How would they take on homelessness, affordability and climate change?

➤ For all our election coverage, go here

➤ For all of our Community Voices / Opinion pieces, go here

➤ Santa Cruz County primary election calendar 2022

Measure C: County Disposable Cup Tax explained

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s it mean? As Santa Cruz County follows the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville in levying a new single-use cup charge, voters get to decide how to divvy up the estimated $700,000 in new revenue. Max with the story here.

***



Sweet Bean’s vegan treats, Newtown Noir apple wine and Live Earth U-picks return

(Provided by Sweet Bean Bakery)

Eaters Digest: From a high-end Alderwood-Australian wine pairing to vegan breakfast pastries, we’ve got you covered for a great eating weekend ahead. Lily sets up the weekend here.

➤ ALSO: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth

Cabrillo Festival announces new season, to memorialize the traumas of 2020

(Via r.r. jones)

The latest: After two years struggling to be remake itself into a temporary media production company, the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music returns triumphantly to live performances at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium in late July and early August. Wallace with the news here.

California surplus expected to hit unprecedented $97 billion under Newsom’s budget plan

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

Even more money: The plan would devote billions to an inflation relief package, drought and wildfire conditions, health care plan subsidies and higher school funding. More from the LA Times here.



Student Lookout: Take a hike, eat some pizza and check out the Santa Cruz History Fair

(Sempervirens Fund)

Read the latest from Max here.



That’s it for this gorgeous Friday. Get out there and have an amazing weekend.

