Which California attractions are reopening now?
Plotting a California trip? Be warned that because of pandemic worries, many places have yet to reopen.
Here’s a look at when more than 50 of this state’s top visitor destinations are reopening, including parks, theme parks, museums, campgrounds and other leading attractions. Check the linked websites before planning a visit; many destinations have shortened their hours or reduced their offerings (or both).
All of California’s national parks are open but details vary, and travelers must check individuals sites for up-to-date information. All but six of California’s 280 state parks are open, but many of their campgrounds are not, so you’ll need to check individually.
Also, details on 40 California museums, including many not on this list, are available here. Details on California theme parks are here.
Opening soon, by date
The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades opens Wednesday, with the Getty Center in Brentwood to follow “in late May.”
Highway 1, which has been closed between southern Monterey County and Big Sur since late January, will reopen April 23, a week earlier than had been forecast, Caltrans said.
The Eastern Sierra’s trout season opener, a.k.a. Fishmas, returns April 24 at Crowley Lake.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park open April 30.
Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive returns May 2.
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge, an L.A. night spot since 1954 and where the jazz duo Marty and Elayne have performed for 38 years, reopens May 4.
Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park reopens May 6 for season-pass holders, May 21 to the public.
Musso & Frank Grill, an iconic Hollywood restaurant, will reopen May 6 and is accepting reservations.
The Downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday Farmers’ Market returns May 6.
Monterey Bay Aquarium opens to the public May 15, with members’ hours beginning May 1.
The Broad museum, L.A., reopens May 26.
At Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave, rangers hope to begin tours over Memorial Day (May 31) weekend. Tickets go on sale May 1 at recreation.gov.
The Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. opens June 3.
The Hollywood Bowl on May 11 will announce details of a 14-week season that begins in July.
Open now
Alcatraz, part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is open, though access to some areas is still restricted.
Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach
Asian Art Museum, San Francisco
Bodie State Historic Park, Bodie
Bowers Museum, Santa Ana
Buena Vista Cafe, San Francisco
California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco
California African American Museum, Los Angeles
California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento. Weekend 45-minute train rides are open; walk-through train cars and children’s area remain closed.
Channel Islands National Park
Cold Spring Tavern, outside Santa Barbara, has reopened for dining but no live music yet.
De Young Museum, San Francisco
Death Valley National Park
French Laundry restaurant, Yountville
Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino is partially open, including select galleries, many gardens, store and cafe
Japanese American National Museum, Los Angeles
Joshua Tree National Park
Kings Canyon National Park
La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, Los Angeles
La Purísima Mission State Historic Park, Lompoc
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Legoland California Resort, Carlsbad, including Sea Life aquarium and Chima Water Park
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Maritime Museum of San Diego, including historic bay cruises
Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego
Nepenthe restaurant, a Big Sur landmark
Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, a restaurant and bar near Joshua Tree, is open indoors and out. Live music remains limited.
Pinnacles National Park
Redwood National Park
Sacramento History Museum and Old Sacramento Underground Tours
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
San Gorgonio Wilderness, San Bernardino National Forest. Parts of the wilderness within Sand to Snow National Monument have reopened, including South Fork, Lost Creek, Aspen Grove and Fish Creek trailheads. Some interior trails remain closed.
Santa Barbara Mission, including self-guided tours
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Santa Monica Pier‘s Pacific Park amusement area has reopened, but its merry-go-round remains closed.
Sequoia National Park
Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia
Yosemite National Park is open, but requires advance reservations even for day trips, May 21 through Sept. 30. The park’s Upper, Lower and North Pines, Camp 4, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek and Tuolumne Meadows campgrounds will be open for the summer, advance reservations required for all. The Ahwahnee, Curry Village and the Yosemite Valley lodge are open too, with some restrictions. Mariposa Grove remains closed because of storm damage.
Closed indefinitely
Bear Gulch and Balconies caves at Pinnacles National Park
Big Basin Redwoods State Park closed because of the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.
Coit Tower, San Francisco
Exploratorium, San Francisco
The Great Park Balloon, Irvine. The orange orb remains closed, along with the Great Park’s carousel, visitors center, Great Park Gallery, artist studios and sports complex.
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles
Hearst Castle, San Simeon
