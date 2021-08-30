The road to recovery: local non-profits vaccinate residents with 200k in funding from Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente provided over $200,000 in grants to five local non-profits in Santa Cruz County to ensure people have access to the vaccine, particularly within underserved communities. This resulted in several hundred Santa Cruz County residents becoming vaccinated against COVID-19.

Increasing access to the vaccine is even more important now as the Delta variant continues to circulate.

One of the grantees, Santa Cruz Community Health, has been holding vaccination clinics since early this summer to reach those who might otherwise not have access to the vaccine.

At a vaccine clinic at Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz, more than 40 parishioners and residents were vaccinated. Santa Cruz Community Health also set up another pop-up clinic under bright purple tents at the entrance to the courthouse at the Government Center on Water Street.

“We’ve had some great support from Kaiser Permanente,” said Philippa Barron, COO of Santa Cruz Community Health. “It’s such a pleasure to see people signing up with MyTurn and others just walking into this mobile clinic.”

The success of the pop-up clinic prompted the non-profit to continue the effort every Monday and Tuesday morning through the first full week of September.

Kaiser Permanente also partnered with the Central Coast YMCA on vaccination pop-up clinics in Watsonville, Salinas, Monterey, and Hollister. Information booths have also been set up in Watsonville and Salinas to provide residents with information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

At Felt Park in Santa Cruz, a weekend Corazon de Mujeres festival also provided free vaccines to attendees. As young Folklorico dancers entertained, people were vaccinated thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Santa Cruz County, the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency, and Kaiser Permanente.

Ash Gonzalez, donor engagement and marketing manager of United Way of Santa Cruz County, said the festival was aimed at attracting children and teens, with the hope that those 12 and older would get vaccinated.

”Every shot is equally important in combatting this pandemic, so we are very happy to be a part of the solution,” she said.

