Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Nurse Cherry Costales prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
COVID 2021

County health officials announce new COVID-19 death

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Santa Cruz County health officials announced Thursday morning that a resident died recently due to COVID-19. It was the fourth reported COVID-related death in the county since early August; all four were unvaccinated.

Share

Santa Cruz County health officials announced Thursday a new death related to COVID-19, the fourth since early August and the 211th since the start of the pandemic.

The individual was a Latino male in his late 40s with underlying health conditions, according to a statement from Santa Cruz County Public Health. He was unvaccinated.

The two individuals who died Aug. 2 and the one individual who died Aug. 15 were also unvaccinated. Between June 1 and Aug. 2, the county had no COVID-19 related deaths.

Promoted Content

Untold story of the original effort to preserve Big Basin shared in new book

book
Promoted Content

Untold story of the original effort to preserve Big Basin shared in new book

Presented by Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks

On the heels of the 1-year anniversary of the CZU Lightning Complex Fires, “Big Basin Redwood Forest, California’s...

As of Thursday, 69.72% of the county’s eligible population had received at least one dose, and 62.61% were fully vaccinated, per county health data. Those figures are essentially the same as a week ago, when officials also provided detailed statistics about daily average case rates and hospitalizations. No additional stats outside of the vaccination rates were provided Thursday.

County Health Officer Gail Newel said last week that the county as a whole has seen a recent decline in cases related to the Delta variant, with daily case rates decreasing from approximately 60 to the mid-30s.

COVID 2021

Some good COVID-19 news: Santa Cruz County seeing marked decline in cases

People wearing masks walk around Downtown Santa Cruz on Feb. 23, 2021.

COVID 2021

Some good COVID-19 news: Santa Cruz County seeing marked decline in cases

By Neil Strebig

On Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Health Department announced a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and gave an update...

Yet the county still has a way to go, with 663 active cases and having not yet reaching the goal of 80% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen COVID-19 cases dropping, with California’s transmission level going from “high” to “substantial” earlier this week. This is a welcome sign for many, and is likely the result of relatively high vaccination rates statewide and indoor masking practices.

In Thursday’s news release, Santa Cruz County officials reiterated that the best method to protect against COVID-19, including serious illness and death, is through vaccination. County residents can make vaccine appointments and find further information at Santa Cruz Health.

COVID 2021

Can California avoid another COVID-19 surge? Britain offers a sober warning

VENTURA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Respiratory Therapist Kaylee Knight works with a covid19 positive patient inside the ICU Ventura County Medical Center - a hospital in the city of Ventura, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Ventura, CA. Today the hospital reports they have 22 covid19 posstive patients plus 3 under investigation. Of those cases, 4 are reported vaccinated and 2 are partially vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

COVID 2021

Can California avoid another COVID-19 surge? Britain offers a sober warning

By Rong-Gong Lin IILuke Money
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

California’s overall pandemic trends appear to be improving, but that course has been upended before. Vaccination has...

COVID 2021Health & WellnessCivic LifeInstagram
Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

More from Grace Stetson