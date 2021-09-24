ANSWERED: When to wear a mask, when children can get the jab, and more from County Health Officer Gail Newel

Don’t throw away your masks just yet, Newel said, as they are still strongly encouraged in all indoor settings, especially with people outside of your direct household.
“I ask that people gathering indoors continue to wear their mask, even after the order is rescinded,” she said. “It’s such an easy thing to do, and it’s so impactful and protective. Of course, we don’t want to lose sight that the best way to prevent COVID and flu is with vaccinations.”
But if you’re outside, breathe in the fresh air.
“Outdoor settings are very low-risk,” Newel said. “Unless you’re in a super crowded situation, I’m not so worried about outdoor events and gatherings.”
Newel noted that with an estimated 100,000 visitors over Labor Day and 50,000 the following weekend, the county did not see an uptick in the case rate.