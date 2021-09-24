ANSWERED: When to wear a mask, when children can get the jab, and more from County Health Officer Gail Newel

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its ebbs and flows around the globe, particularly with the most recent Delta variant surge in the United States and California.

While Santa Cruz County has also dealt with a surge of cases over the past few weeks, County Health Officer Gail Newel believes vaccinated Santa Cruzans are helping to lower the case count and limit potentially longer-term issues.

“I have been so grateful throughout the entire pandemic to our community of the county of Santa Cruz to help prevent community spread,” she said. “We have had lower case rates, lower death rates, and lower hospitalization rates than almost anywhere else in the nation.”

But the county, region and country are now facing a more normal threat: flu season. Due to closures and general isolation, deaths from influenza were about 25 times lower in the 2020-21 season than the year prior, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Health experts, however, are saying they are expecting the flu to roar back to its usual levels this year and are urging everyone to get a flu shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a third COVID-19 shot for seniors and other high-risk individuals, and many are wondering about the implications of getting both a booster and flu shot. But health officials say there is no danger in getting them at the same time — though people who tend to have soreness or other reactions might want to spread them out by a few weeks.

All this means, as Newel told Lookout this week, it’s not yet time to go maskless and, in fact, it might be a while before you can.

“I do believe that COVID will be with us for years to come — we’ll have to learn to live with it,” she said.

Here are some more insights from Newel’s conversation with Lookout. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

