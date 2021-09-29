Masks off: Santa Cruz health officials remove mandate

Santa Cruz County lifted its mask mandate Wednesday amid decreasing community transmission levels of COVID-19.

According to the county’s public health division, masks are still strongly recommended for indoor public spaces. The lifted mask mandate does not affect the state of California’s face-covering rules, which require unvaccinated individuals to wear them. Masks will still be required indoors at K-12 institutions and on public transit, among other places, and businesses, venues and organizations can continue to require their use by policy.

“Face coverings and vaccinations continue to be the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and loved ones from infection,” the health agency wrote in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 Data Tracker to show that Santa Cruz County has moderate, or yellow, transmission levels. Over the past seven days, the county saw 121 positive COVID-19 cases — a 73% drop-off from the previous seven days.

According to county spokesperson Jason Hoppin, the lower transmission rates are largely due to the county’s high vaccination rates. The CDC reported that 76.1% of the county’s eligible population — people over 12 — currently has had at least one shot, with 68.1% fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hoppin also attributed the low transmission rates to the county’s “strong measures” against COVID, including masking and social distancing.

“Part of this is just a natural disease cycle,” he added, noting that COVID-19 case numbers are known to ebb and flow.

In addition to strongly recommending masking indoors and in crowded spaces, the county suggests continuing to practice social distancing and, for those who haven’t already, getting a vaccine. The county also strongly encourages people to get a flu vaccine, as flu season and winter approach.

“We don’t quite know what the winter will hold yet,” Hoppin said. “Obviously there’s the possibility of yet another spike (of COVID-19).”

Santa Cruz is one of seven California counties — all in the Bay Area or on the Central Coast — that has moderate transmission levels. Most of the state has high or substantial transmission levels.

California and Connecticut have the lowest community transmission rates among all U.S. states, as overall the two have substantial — or orange — case levels, while the rest of the country has high — or red — levels of community transmission.

“I’m relieved (wearing a mask) is not required anymore,” said Phillip Montgomery, a new Capitola resident who said he will wear a mask when it’s required but prefers not to.

But, Hoppin said, while Santa Cruz County’s low transmission rates and mask mandate being lifted are causes for celebration, “We’re not at the finish line quite yet.”

FOR THE RECORD: An earlier version of this story misstated the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

