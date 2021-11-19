BREAKING: ‘Potential winter surge’ leads Santa Cruz County health officials to order use of masks indoors

Citing increasing COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates, Santa Cruz County health officials are ordering the use of masks indoors starting at one minute before midnight Sunday, regardless of vaccination status.

“Unfortunately, a potential winter surge appears to be a significant threat to the health and safety of our community,” County Health Officer Gail Newel said Friday. “As we look forward to spending time with those we love during the holidays, it is important to protect vulnerable friends and family members by wearing a mask indoors.”

The order applies to both public and private settings — including when non-household members are present. Businesses and government agencies must require mask usage, and post signs stating this at entry points. Those working in a closed room, an office by themselves or with members of their household are not required to wear a mask. Additionally, masks are not required when eating or drinking.

County health officials have also encouraged those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster shot. Based on current Santa Cruz Health data, 67.5% of the total county population is fully vaccinated, with 72.3% having received at least one dose. California officials have authorized all adults 18 and older who are fully vaccinated to get the booster.

Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can get a third shot six months after getting the second one. Those who received a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get the booster two months afterward. Health officials have said mixing-and-matching the vaccines is fine, and those who want a flu shot do not need to worry about any possible interactions.

And on Thursday, Santa Cruz County spokesperson Corinne Hyland said vaccine administration data for the 5-11 age group countywide is not yet available, but will be in the next couple of days. As of Nov. 8, 58.7% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 51% of 16- to 19-year-olds had been vaccinated in the county.



Business and community reaction

At Pottery Planet in Live Oak, employee Michael Nicholson said the store’s owners have been following the county’s masking guidelines and will put their “mask required” signs back up following the latest mandate.

“The majority of people here already wear masks,” he told Lookout.

And a manager at Berdels Westside surf shop, Joshua Bell, told Lookout that what matters most is each person’s comfort level. At their Westside location, he said employees can easily maintain physical distancing and did so after the mask mandate was dropped in September.

With the reinstatement, Bell said employees put their mask requirement signs back up and follow the guidelines. It does feel like a setback after feeling like infection rates were doing better and now they’ve worsened, according to Bell.

“Hopefully it doesn’t last too long this time,” he said.



How to get the vaccine

For school-age children, the Santa Cruz County Office of Education has set up numerous clinics. Details are below:

Hours are Fridays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cabrillo College, Parking Lot K, 6500 Soquel Dr., Aptos

PVUSD District Office, 294 Green Valley Rd., Watsonville

Santa Cruz COE, 399 Encinal St., Santa Cruz

Both children and adults can can also receive vaccines from CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens. The closest available appointments for the 5 to 11 age group through CVS are in Watsonville and San Jose while Walgreens has appointments in Scotts Valley.

And Paul Angelo, emergency management coordinator for Dominican Hospital, recommends people go to MyTurn.ca.gov for vaccination information.

Dominican Hospital will also host vaccine clinics on Thursdays through at least the end of the year — though not on Thanksgiving or other holidays — for individuals who need a booster or their initial vaccinations. Angelo said interest has increased, with the team capping Thursday’s clinic at 500 individuals.