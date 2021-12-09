Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

As of Wednesday, 69.5% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated. Though slightly higher than the statewide figure of 69%, Santa Cruz has one of the lowest rates in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Neighboring Santa Clara and San Mateo counties had a fully vaccinated rate of 79.4% and 77.4%, respectively. Marin County was at 81.1%, the highest rate in the state.

Vaccines, boosters, tests & wait times

The information below is accurate as of Thursday, but availability and wait times can change quickly. Though not true in every instance, wait times are identical for those 12 and older regardless of whether initial shot(s) are being sought or a booster.

Though almost all of providers below also offer vaccines for younger children, the supply for children between 5 and 11 is more limited and the wait time could be longer. Regardless of what type of insurance you have — or if you have any insurance at all — vaccines and boosters are free of charge.

In addition to those listed, additional options are available via MyTurn.ca.gov.

For those anticipating international travel, most airlines and countries accept antigen, NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test) or RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests. However, how soon the test results must be available prior to the flight can vary by airline and destination. Double-check that your test will be accepted within the required time frame, particularly if you have a lengthy flight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes viral tests — ones that can determine a current infection — in this way:

“Viral tests use samples that come from your nose or mouth. Rapid tests can be performed in minutes and can include antigen and some NAATs. Laboratory tests can take days to complete and include RT-PCR and other types of NAATs. Some test results may need confirmatory testing.”

Antigen tests are considered the least accurate viral test, while RT-PCRs are the most accurate, with the latter having few, if any, false positives.

Another type of test is an antibody test, defined by the CDC as:

“An antibody test (also known as a serology test) can detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in your blood. Antibodies are proteins that your immune system makes to help fight infection and protect you from getting sick in the future. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current infection, but may indicate if you had a past infection.”

Health care providers

Kaiser Permanente

Multiple locations

866-454-8855

You do not need to be a member to receive a vaccine or booster, which are offered to those 5 and older. However, if you’re not a member, you have to sign up for a Kaiser medical record number before making an appointment. This usually takes about 24 hours.

Vaccines are offered at facilities in Scotts Valley, Watsonville and San Jose. The current wait time is about two weeks.

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

Multiple locations

844-987-6115

Non-members will have to register to get a vaccine or booster, but do not need to be patients. This can be done either by phone or online. Wait times are typically about two weeks.

Dignity Health

Multiple locations

831-288-6526

Only members of Dignity can schedule vaccine or booster appointments. Most locations in Santa Cruz County offer shots once or twice a week, but by appointment only. Specific wait times were not available.

CruzMedMo

115 S. Morrissey Ave., Santa Cruz

831-241-7501

CruzMedMo offers only walk-ins for vaccines and boosters, typically on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, no appointments are available this coming Friday, and the next walk-in day is scheduled for Dec. 15.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Drugstores and supermarkets

Each of the drugstores and supermarkets below requires medical and contact information to get an appointment, but receiving a vaccine or booster is free. Dates listed are the earliest available appointments.

Safeway

2203 Mission St., Santa Cruz — Jan. 4

117 Morrissey Blvd., Santa Cruz — Jan. 4

2720 41st Ave., Soquel — Jan. 4

16 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos — Jan. 3

Rite-Aid

901 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz — Dec. 22

1475 41st Ave., Capitola — Dec. 22

80 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos — Dec. 22

6123 Hwy. 9, Felton — Dec. 21

1988 Freedom Blvd., Freedom — Dec. 21

CVS

No current availability in Santa Cruz County

1496 Pollard Rd., Los Gatos — Dec. 14

470 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose — Dec. 14

Walgreens

1718 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz — Dec. 21

210 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley — Dec. 22

1810 Freedom Blvd., Freedom — Dec. 14

Costco

220 Sylvania Ave., Santa Cruz — Dec. 22

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Getting tested

Except for CruzMedMo, each of the below testing sites does not require out-of-pocket payment for the tests, though your insurance could be charged.

In addition, many local drugstores offer at-home tests, which cost on average $25. Though these tests are quick and generally accurate, they are not accepted for travel purposes or by most facilities requiring a recent negative test.

CruzMedMo

115 S Morrissey Ave.

831-241-7501

Offers four different types of tests, with results by the end of the day. No appointment necessary. Insurance not accepted, though a bill can be submitted to insurance carriers for possible reimbursement. Price list below:

Antigen — $80

Antibody — $90

NAAT — $150

PCR — $225

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Next available testing date — Dec. 10

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Next available testing date — Dec. 9

Ramsey Park Family Center

1301 Main St., Watsonville

Next available testing date — Dec. 9

Each of the three above providers offers PCR tests only. Appointments required via lhi.care. Results provided in between three and five days.