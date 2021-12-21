Omicron in Santa Cruz: First two cases of variant identified in residents in their mid-20s

On Tuesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Public Health was notified that two North County residents in their mid-20s had tested positive for the Omicron variant that is raising concerns around the globe amid another COVID-19 surge.

Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Cal Gordon urged the public to remain calm, but be cautious.

“While we must remain vigilant against COVID-19 and Omicron, this new variant is not a cause for panic,” he said in a news release announcing the first two cases identified in the county. “It is important that we collectively focus on the things we know to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”

County spokesman Jason Hoppin said that while we are familiar with COVID at this point, Omicron could pose issues for hospital capacity.

“It’s the same virus, so there’s nothing new that we need to do,” he said. “However, the biggest issue is overwhelming the hospitals, because early evidence shows that it is very transmissible.”

Hoppin added that while 14 people in the county were hospitalized as of Tuesday with COVID, two of whom were on ventilators, cases have recently been trending downward.

Seeking to be cautious amid the current surge, UC Santa Cruz announced Tuesday that the first two weeks of its winter quarter, slated to begin Jan. 3, would be conducted online, with the university targeting in-person return for Jan. 18.

While more breakthrough cases have been attributed to the Omicron variant than with previous variants, evidence suggests that boosters continue to provide protection against infection, and fare even better with preventing serious illness and death.

Appointments for booster shots in Santa Cruz County have been somewhat delayed, with many appointments coming two or more weeks after their initial scheduling. However, Hoppin said these wait times should improve in the near future.

As of Tuesday, 60,245 county residents have received booster shots. When broken down by age, that comes out to 48% of the population 65 and older, 33% of those aged 50-65, and 15% of those 18 to 49.

“The population aged 18-49 is where the focus needs to be,” said Hoppin.

As always, individuals are advised to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask indoors, get tested if symptomatic or exposed, and stay home if sick.