Aptos High parents bring the love

Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)