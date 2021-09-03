Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
12 Images

Aptos High parents bring the love

Aptos High parents turned out in front of campus along Freedom Boulevard on Friday morning to greet students as they returned to school three days after a student was stabbed and killed by two schoolmates. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/12